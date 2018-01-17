Rockets' Trevor Ariza, Gerald Green suspended two games for postgame altercation with Clippers

The NBA suspended Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza and guard Gerald Green two games each without pay for entering the Clippers’ locker room “to confront a player from the opposing team’’ following the game at Staples Center on Monday night.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, issued the announcement Wednesday after the league conducted more than 20 interviews with executives, staff, coaches and players from both teams and Staples Center personnel.

VanDeWeghe told the Los Angeles Times that James Harden and Chris Paul followed Ariza and Green into the corridor to act as “peacemakers” with their two teammates and the Clippers and not to take part in any other situation.

The Clippers defeated the Rockets 113-102 in a game that featured two angry on-court exchanges.

“It was collaborated from both sides that Ariza and Green entered the Clipper looker room in order to confront somebody, an opponent or several players, whatever it is,” VanDeWeghe told The Times. “When you have circumstances like that, tense game, very passionate, emotional game — and obviously Trevor had been ejected — that behavior is completely inappropriate and could lead to a potentially very dangerous situation. So we have to draw a bright line there.”

Paul was making his first return to L.A. to face the Clippers since he had requested a trade to Houston last June. Harden didn’t play in the game because of a hamstring injury.

VanDeWeghe said both Paul and Harden had left their locker room and went down a hallway that connects both teams’ locker rooms and were in the Clippers’ locker room only to diffuse situation.

“The other two that were involved, Harden and Paul, again, corroborated by more than 20 interviews from members of both staffs, were peacemakers,” VanDeWeghe said. “They were trying to get their players back out.

“I think that there was a lot of yelling and different things going on in there. It was loud, but they were in that hallway. That’s where we came out after all the interviews.”

The game between the Clippers and Rockets took on an ugly tone in the fourth quarter when Clippers All-Star forward Blake Griffin and Houston coach Mike D’Antoni exchanged words after Griffin had scored while being fouled by Paul.

D’Antoni told reporters that Griffin had intentionally “hit me” on a previous possession after Griffin ran up court and ventured near D’Antoni.

Griffin and D’Antoni, who were hit with technical fouls, swore at each other on the sideline after the Paul foul. “Well, after he said what he said, I said the same thing back,” Griffin said.

With 1:03 left, Griffin and Ariza exchanged words, but it occurred after Ariza and Clippers guard Austin Rivers, who was sitting on the bench with an injured ankle, started talking trash to each other.

Griffin and Ariza were ejected. As Griffin walked off the court with his second technical foul, he took off his jersey and threw it into the stands, yelling as he walked off.

The Clippers and Rockets play twice more this season, Feb. 28 in Los Angeles and March 15 in Houston. The Clippers are 2-0 against the Rockets this season. Paul did not play the first time the teams met because of injury.

CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) LaVar Ball publicly feuded with President Trump after his son LiAngelo, a UCLA student-athlete, was detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting in November. (Jan. 9, 2018) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss personnel decisions the Rams must make in free agency plus look ahead to position needs in the draft. CAPTION William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. William Penn Charter High football coach Brian McCloskey talks about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who starred in high school there. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner