Five takeaways from the Clippers' overtime win over Charlotte

Chris Paul didn’t shoot the basketball well Sunday night, even missing a layup with just a few seconds left in overtime and the Clippers leading by just one point. (DeAndre Jordan cleaned up the miss with a follow dunk, however).

But Paul still was a big-time factor in the Clippers’ 124-121 victory over Charlotte.

Paul had 15 points, 17 assists and nine rebounds. He astoundingly did not have a turnover in the 40 minutes, 31 seconds he played.

It was his sixth career NBA game with at least 15 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers, passing Hall of Famer John Stockton for the most since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78.

Paul was just four for 18 from the field.

But his defense on Charlotte’s Kemba Walker late in the overtime period that forced the Hornets guard into a turnover was the key play of the game.

Here are four other takeaways from the game:

1. The Clippers bench had a tough night against the Hornets.

As a group, the Clippers reserves were a minus-70. Jamal Crawford was just one for five, Austin Rivers two for eight and Marreese Speights one for three.

2. J.J. Redick got off to another of his solid starts, going four for four, and finished the game nine for 16 for 22 points. He also was hit with a technical foul in the first quarter.

3. Jordan saw the Hornets go to the Hack-A-Jordan in the fourth quarter. He went two for four from the line in the fourth when he was intentionally fouled.

4. The Clippers shot a respectable 70.6% from the free-throw line, but their missed free throws provided the Hornets with opportunities.

The Clippers were 13 for 19 from the line (68.4%) in the fourth quarter, with those misses opening the door for Charlotte to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

The Clippers were three for five from the line in overtime, again giving the Hornets a chance to win.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner