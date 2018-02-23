Five takeaways from the Clippers' 134-127 loss to the Golden State Warriors

The Clippers lost to the Golden State Warriors 134-127 on Thursday night in the first game after the All-Star break.
Stephen Curry had a game-high 44 points to lead the Warriors. Here are five takeaways from the game at Oracle Arena:
1. It was another long day for Tyrone Wallace, culminating in the 6-5 guard playing 19 minutes 3 seconds for the Clippers during their loss.
Wallace didn't fly to the San Francisco until Thursday because the Clippers are trying to preserve the 25 days he can play or practice with them.
Wallace, who is on a two-way contract to play for the Clippers and their NBA development league team, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, spent his 22nd day with L.A.
First, Wallace's flight was delayed from Los Angeles.
Then, the car service took him from the airport to Oracle Arena in Oakland for the Clippers' shootaround. The problem: The Clippers had their shootaround in San Francisco.
So Wallace missed the shootaround but made it back to the team's hotel to get some rest before the game.
He started the second half in place of Milos Teodosic, who had started in place of injured Avery Bradley (sports hernia).
Wallace finished with eight points, three assists and three rebounds.
2. The Clippers' three-point shooting improved as the game went along.
They shot 34.4% from three-point range for the game.
The Clippers shot 37.5% from deep in the second half and 40% from three-point range in the fourth quarter when they made a comeback to cut their deficit to 120-118 with two minutes left.
In the first quarter, the Clippers shot one for 10 from three-point range. But they improved that to 66.7% in the second quarter.
3. DeAndre Jordan has improved his free-throw shooting tremendously in recent games.
Against the Warriors, he made all six of his free throws.
Jordan also had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
4. Montrezl Harrell had another strong outing with 15 points. That marked the 12th game this season in which Harrell has scored 15 points or more in a game.
He had nine such games in his previous two seasons.
5. The Clippers shared the basketball in ways they never have this season, finishing with a season-high 32 assists.
Lou Williams led the way with 12 assists, tying his career high, while seven Clippers had at least two assists in the game.
