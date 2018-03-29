Five takeaways from the Clippers' win over the Phoenix Suns

Here are five things we learned from the Clippers' 111-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns:
1.) Tyrone Wallace had another strong outing as a starter in replace of Milos Teodosic (left plantar fascia injury).
Wallace, in his second back after spending time with the Clippers' NBA development league team, had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Wallace had all 12 of his points in the first half in the Clippers' win over the Phoenix Suns.
2.) Sindarius Thornwell is starting to show the Clippers that he is more than just a good defender.
Thornwell had five rebounds.
He was solid on defense as well and he had seven points and two assists.
3.) It took Tobias Harris just three quarters to put up some good numbers for the Clippers.
He had 27 points in just 30 minutes, 13 seconds on the court.
Harris was efficient too, going 10-for-16 from the field and five-for-six from three-point range.
4.) The Clippers shot the basketball exceptionally well against the Suns.
L.A. made 53.8% of its shots, 47.1% of its three-pointers.
5.) If the Clippers had one problem against the Suns it was taking care of the basketball.
The Clippers turned the ball over 21 times.
Lou Williams had six of the turnovers.
