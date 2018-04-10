Five takeaways from the Clippers' 113-100 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

1. Early on during the Clippers' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, it looked as if DeAndre Jordan were going to reach a milestone.
But it was not to be, as Jordan fell one point short of a double-double, finishing with nine points and 15 rebounds.
Jordan now has 264 double-doubles over his 10-year career with the Clippers, one shy of the franchise lead held by Elton Brand.
Jordan had seven points and seven rebounds after the first quarter but played only 22 minutes, 16 seconds and none in the fourth quarter.
2. The Clippers made just two three-pointers out of 17 attempts. That's 11.8% from three-point range.
Sindarius Thornwell made both three-pointers and finished with a career-high 20 points.
3. By all accounts, the Clippers and Pelicans played a pretty clean game. The Clippers shot 19 free throws; the Pelicans had 20. Both teams had 18 fouls called against them.
4. To no one's surprise, Montrezl Harrell played with energy. Harrell had 15 points on seven-for-15 shooting, eight rebounds and six assists.
5. The Clippers had only nine healthy players, and each played at least 13 minutes. Every one of them scored, and each had at least three rebounds.
Twitter: @BA_Turner