Dodgers Dugout: Hey, Dave Roberts, stop using Pedro Baez in key situations

I don't think the Dodgers need to give Pederson "more at-bats." They need to give him "fewer at-bats." At some point, you have to realize that a player is what he is. I know Andrew Toles is injured, but if you want to give someone more at-bats, how about calling up Alex Verdugo or Tim Locastro or someone else from the minors and see what they can do, since they can't be much worse than what you know Pederson is giving you.