Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time, No. 5: Don Drysdale 

Drysdale was also one of the last of the breed of pitchers who weren't afraid to knock a batter down with a pitch to get his point across. His 154 hit batsmen is still the modern National League record. Or, as Mickey Mantle once put it, "I hated to bat against Drysdale. After he hit you he'd come around, look at the bruise on your arm and say, 'Do you want me to sign it?'"