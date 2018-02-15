Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time, No. 22: Kirk Gibson

During spring training, teammate Jesse Orosco thought it would be funny to smear lamp black inside Gibson's cap before a game. Gibson took his cap off and his forehead was covered with it. A lot of players laughed. Not Gibson. He told Manager Tommy Lasorda to call the team in for a meeting, where he told the team he could tell why they were a bunch of losers and said he was here to win games. He said if you need someone to defend you after you hit a batter, I'll be right there by your side, but that it's time to get serious about winning.