Dodgers Dugout: The 25 greatest Dodgers of all time, No. 6: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw's focus on game day is legendary. If you get a chance to go to a game he is starting, make sure you get there early so you can watch him stretch and warm up his arm. It's an amazing sight. And his bullpen preparation is always the same, described by former Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis in an ESPN interview thusly: "Three fastballs when I'm standing up. I sit, and three fastballs down the middle. Then three fastballs either side. Three changeups away. Fastball inside. Three curveballs to the middle. Fastball inside. Three sliders to the middle. Then he goes to the stretch position. Two fastballs inside, two fastballs away, two changeups, one fastball inside, two curveballs, one fastball inside, two sliders. Back to the windup, and one fastball inside, one fastball away."