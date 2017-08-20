Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger gets day off after spraining ankle

A day after spraining his right ankle, Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger received a day off for Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers. Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger may also sit when the team travels to Pittsburgh for a four-game series.

Roberts described the team’s stance on Bellinger as precautionary. The team has termed the sprain as “mild.”

“We’ll take it day to day,” Roberts said.

Bellinger turned his ankle while leaping at the wall in right field to make a catch on Saturday. He finished the inning on defense, but was removed for a pinch-hitter soon after.

Chris Taylor, the team’s super-utility man, also got the day off on Sunday. Taylor was hit in the ribs by a fastball from Detroit pitcher Michael Fulmer on Saturday. Taylor stayed in the game and said he felt fine afterward.

“It’s just a day off,” Roberts said.

Kershaw to throw on Monday

Clayton Kershaw (back strain) will throw a three-inning simulated outing Monday afternoon at PNC Park. He has not pitched since July 23 but is getting closer to rejoining the big-league club.

After Monday, the next step in Kershaw’s progression would be a minor-league rehab assignment with either double-A Tulsa or triple-A Oklahoma City next weekend, Roberts said. Kershaw would then likely return to the Dodgers.

Etc.

The initial scan on left-handed reliever Grant Dayton’s injured left elbow “wasn’t clear,” Roberts said. Dayton will receive a second opinion before the team decides on treatment. Dayton reported discomfort in his arm while warming up in a rehab outing with double-A Tulsa on Friday. ... Yu Darvish (lower back tightness) played catch on Sunday morning. He is expected to only miss one start as he deals with his back issue. Brock Stewart is expected to start in Darvish’s place against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

