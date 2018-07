Dodgers' Matt Kemp and Kenley Jansen are selected to National League All-Star team

Walker Buehler, who sat out most of the last month because of a tiny rib fracture, threw a five-inning, 75-pitch simulated game with Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor and Chase Utley batting. Buehler’s fastball touched 97 mph. “Physically, everything felt pretty normal,” Buehler said. Roberts said Buehler will throw a bullpen Wednesday and start one of next weekend’s games against the Angels. … Rich Hill’s stiff neck loosened up enough for him to throw a 17-pitch bullpen workout Sunday. The left-hander, injured on an awkward head-first slide into the plate Wednesday, expects to start in San Diego on Tuesday.