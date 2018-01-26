What does the Dodgers' dynamic pricing schedule mean for fans? A seat that costs $33 one day will cost $80 another day

That April 21 game — the one with the $80 seat next to the bullpen — is a Saturday night game against Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals, with a Cody Bellinger Rookie of the Year bobblehead giveaway. The April 25 game — with the same seat available for $33 — is one of the Wednesday 4:35 p.m. games, against whoever is left to represent the Miami Marlins.