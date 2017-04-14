Ryan Getzlaf helps ignite the Ducks' power play in Game 1 win over Flames

The long-running joke about Ryan Getzlaf is he has such a pass-first mentality that he’d look to dish the puck on a breakaway.

The Ducks center has shot a lot more lately, but the topic still rears its head like it did Friday, when he instantly recalled how long people have told him to unleash one of his best weapons.

“Since I was 12,” Getzlaf said. “I’ve been told the same thing since I was a kid. The only people that don’t tell me are my linemates.”

Getzlaf has had little choice but to shoot since the Ducks employed him at the point on the power play, which made an opening statement in a Game 1, 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames in their best-of-seven series that resumes with Saturday’s Game 2 at Honda Center.

Getzlaf’s power-play goal came on a point shot, and the Ducks went 2-for-7 with the man advantage. He has played the point for a while, but Getzlaf’s presence there takes on added importance because usual power play point man, defenseman Cam Fowler, is out with a right knee injury.

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said Friday that they’re hopeful Fowler will begin skating within a week.

“Things are moving along rapidly,” Carlyle said. “We think, and we’re crossing our fingers here, and toes, that he’ll be skating within the next week. That’s being optimistic.”

The Ducks will meanwhile continue with Getzlaf and defenseman Shea Theodore manning the points on the first power-play unit, with defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Montour back on the second unit.

Carlyle, who used Getzlaf at times during his first stint as Ducks coach, said it was easy to go back to it, especially when the Ducks went through a nine-game scoreless streak on the power play in February. Their power play dropped from first last season to 17th in the NHL.

Getzlaf, whose slap shot was once clocked at 105 mph, likes the view.

“From the point I can see everything,” he said. “I can help on the breakout a little bit here and there and help present guys with other shots. But it is a mental thing. I definitely make a point of it after. I find out where I’m going to be playing. I have to make adjustments, the same as everybody else.

“If the opportunity presents itself I’m trying to shoot the puck. But I can’t turn off my brain. If somebody’s open, I try and get them the puck as well. I think in power plays in general, when I’m playing that position, when I’m playing that point, I have to shoot the puck. That’s why I’m there.”

The Ducks’ seven power plays and more than 11 minutes of power-play time in Game 1 could portend a trend for the series.

“We had quite a lot of chances to practice,” said Theodore, who recorded the first playoff points of his career with assists on both power-play goals.

Corey Perry drew back-to-back penalties in the first period, and another in the third when Flames defenseman Dougie Hamilton took a cross-checking penalty with fewer than six minutes remaining and his team down, 3-2.

“We were on the fortunate end of it [Thursday] night, and that can go against us on another night,” Ducks wing Andrew Cogliano said. “I bet they were saying the same things as far as checking properly and not taking penalties, especially stick infractions, and I think we have to make sure we’re in the same boat, because the refs are calling it.”

Ritchie’s return

Nick Ritchie is expected to return after he served a two-game suspension for punching Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Michal Rozsival.

Ritchie said Game 1 was “a really good game to watch and a big win,” and he looked forward to returning. It would be his playoff debut, and Carlyle said his hard-nosed style meshes well with the team’s style of play. Ritchie was eighth in the NHL with 247 hits.

“In a physical series, we think he has the ability to grind, has the ability to go to the net,” Carlyle said. “He can be a physical presence. We feel fortunate that he’s coming back into the lineup.”

sports@latimes.com