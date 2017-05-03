Three keys to the Ducks' Game 4 overtime win against the Oilers

Three keys to the Ducks' 4-3 win over the Oilers at Rogers Place in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series:

1. Ryan Getzlaf took over. The Ducks captain scored their first goal, made a deft pass on a broken play to set up their second goal and scored an unassisted goal. He had four points.

2. Ducks coach Randy Carlyle made a shrewd choice. He started overtime with the unlikely line of Jakob Silfverberg, Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell, and Silfverberg used his superb shot for the game-winner, off Getzlaf's setup from an Oilers turnover.

3. Ducks goalie John Gibson weathered the storm again. He had a 14-save first period and could not be faulted for Edmonton’s first two goals. It followed Gibson’s excellent second period in Game 3.