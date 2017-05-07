Oilers bury Ducks, 7-1, setting up another decisive Game 7 in Anaheim

The Ducks have seen this movie before. And it always ends the same way.

Take a lead into Game 6 of a postseason series on the road, lose that one, then come home and lose the playoff in Game 7 at home. It happened in 2013 against Detroit, in 2014 against the Kings, in 2015 against Chicago and last spring against Nashville.

Sunday they experienced an unwelcome sense of deja vu all over again, with the Edmonton Oilers climbing off the ice to pound the Ducks, 7-1, sending the second-round series back to Anaheim for a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday.

Yet if the Ducks are dreading a Game 7 the Oilers, 20 of whom were in grade school the last time Edmonton made the playoffs, are embracing it since means their magical mystery tour through the postseason isn’t over yet.

The Oilers struck quickly and decisively Sunday, taking a 5-0 lead before the first intermission. They got four of those goals – the first two from Leon Draisaitl, who finished with a hat trick and two assists -- before the game was even 12 minutes old.

Edmonton may have caught a break on the first score, with the sequence starting with the Ducks’ Rickard Rakell reaching for a loose puck near the blue line. He was unable to control it and the puck eventually wound up with Draisaitl, who headed back up ice, splitting a pair of defenders but then fanning on his shot from the slot.

That fooled Duck goalie John Gibson, though, and the puck slid between his legs for Draisaitl’s third goal of the series. Draisai[tl got his fourth less than five minutes later, backhanding in a shot with his back to the goal to make it 2-0.

It was the third time in as many games that Edmonton had taken a multi-goal lead before the Ducks had scored. Only this time the Oilers expanded it rather than giving it up, and the Ducks were the ones left ruffled.

When Zack Kassian scored on a breakaway 63 seconds after Draisaitl’s second goal, Ducks’ Coach Randy Carlyle pulled Gibson for backup goalie Jonathan Bernier. That did little to slow the Oilers, though, and when Bernier lost track of a rebound near the left post, Edmonton’s Mark Letestu pounced on it, knocking it in to give the Oilers a 4-0 lead before the Ducks had taken four shots.

Things got a little chippy after that, with the Ducks taking three penalties – a five-minute major for fighting and two minutes for tripping and cross-checking – in a 2 ½-minute span, leading to a power-play goal by Letestu 71 seconds before the first intermission.

Forty-five seconds after the break Anton Slepyshev made it 6-0.

The Ducks managed a brief murmur of protest midway through the period on Rakell’s sixth goal of the postseason. But Draisaitl got that back before the end of the period, scoring a power-play goal on a one-timer from between the circles to give him five points in the game, most by an Edmonton player in the postseason in 27 years – or five years before Draisaitl was born.

Letestu picked up his second assist of the night on the play to go with the two goals, giving him four points.

The Oilers got all seven goals Sunday without a contribution from captain Connor McDavid, the league’s regular-season scoring leader who was held without a goal or assist for just the second time in the series.

The game ended with four players — the Ducks’ Ryan Kesler, Corey Perry and Josh Manson and Edmonton’s Patrick Maroon — off the ice and serving 10-minute misconduct penalties earned in a brawl with 3:10 to play.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11