Sharks edge Ducks in overtime, 3-2

Brent Burns scored 3:46 into overtime, Martin Jones stopped 34 shots and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 3-2, on Tuesday night.

Melker Karlsson and Paul Martin also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight game and sixth of their last seven to maintain their lead atop the Pacific Division.

Burns took a pass from Joe Pavelski and made two quick fakes before beating John Gibson for the game-winner. Jakob Silfverberg of the Ducks redirected a shot by Ryan Kesler between Jones' legs to tie the score, 2-2, with 6:25 left in regulation.

The Sharks improved to 6-1 in overtime or shootouts this season.

Ondrej Kase scored and Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Ducks, who have dropped three in a row.

Karlsson stuck out his stick and redirected a dump-in by Joel Ward, causing the puck to take several odd bounces and careen past Gibson on his right stick side, giving the Sharks a 2-1 lead with 5:52 left in the second period.

Kase, a rookie, scored on a twisting backhand while falling to his knees midway through the second period, tying the score, 1-1, on his second career goal.

Martin opened the scoring with his third goal of the season, 6:30 into the first period.