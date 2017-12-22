Ducks prepare for NHL road game against the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins

DUCKS UP NEXT

AT PITTSBURGH

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. PST.

On the air: TV: Fox Sports West; Radio: 830.

Update: After four losses in three-on-three play, the Ducks finally won an overtime game with a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Hampus Lindholm completed a hat trick in the extra period and became only the second Ducks defenseman to score three goals in one game. He's also the first Anaheim player to score a hat trick since Ryan Kesler did so in January. ... Ryan Getzlaf broke out with a whopping four assists in the win, and he's now producing over a point-per-game. ... The Ducks play the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins for the first time this season after they were winless against Pittsburgh last season. ... Ryan Miller earned the start against the Islanders, so John Gibson figures to be back in goal for the second-to-last contest of the six-game road swing. ... Phil Kessel leads the Penguins with 39 points, tied for 12th place in the NHL. Captain Sidney Crosby is second with 34. ... Brandon Montour was a healthy scratch Wednesday, but the puck-moving blueliner was back in the Ducks lineup against the Islanders.