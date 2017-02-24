Ducks offense could get needed boost with acquisition of Patrick Eaves

The Ducks added the offensive piece they sorely needed Friday with the trade for right wing Patrick Eaves of the Dallas Stars.

In exchange, Anaheim sent Dallas a conditional second-round draft pick this year, originally acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Frederik Andersen trade.

The selection would turn into a first-round pick if the Ducks advance to the Western Conference final and, according to Sportsnet of Canada, if Eaves plays in half of Anaheim’s games in the first two playoff rounds.

Eaves, 32, is considered a bargain pickup with a $1 million salary cap that was desirable for the Ducks because they are tight against the cap. He can boost the Ducks’ offense, ranked 18th in the NHL in five-on-five scoring, and provide veteran presence. Eaves is having a terrific season with 21 goals, tied for Dallas’ lead, and ranks fourth in the league with 11 power-play goals.

“It shakes things up,” Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf said. “Especially the way our power play’s been struggling a little bit, hopefully he can come in and add a little excitement to it. Push some guys a little bit more.”

Ducks Coach Randy Carlyle said he didn’t know for certain if Eaves would be able to make it for Saturday’s game against the Kings at Staples Center, which is the last game before the Ducks have their bye week.

As far as where Eaves would play, Carlyle hadn’t yet toyed with the forward lines in his head. But he has an idea.

“I would say there’s a good chance he’ll play with Getzlaf, there’s a good chance he’s going to play with [Rickard] Rakell, because we’re not going to change the [Ryan] Kesler, [Andrew] Cogliano, [Jakob] Silfverberg line," Carlyle said.

Carlyle also said that Ducks goalie John Gibson had an MRI exam that showed no damage other than a strain to his lower-body injury and he will be rested through the bye week.

“It does not make any sense, from our perspective, to risk him on the ice at this time,” Carlyle said. “The five-day break is going to give him an opportunity to heal properly and get some treatment.”

