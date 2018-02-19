What we learned last week in the NHL: Racist taunts unite league

The NHL and the Chicago Blackhawks promptly condemned an incident Saturday in which the Washington Capitals forward and former Ducks player was subjected to racial taunts from attendees at United Center. The league has been active with diversity and inclusivity programs such as Hockey Is for Everyone and You Can Play, and the episode at least allowed the league and players to reinforce the message. "Unfortunately we live in a world where there are people who are ignorant," said Kings forward Dustin Brown, the team's ambassador for Hockey Is for Everyone. "I think it was the response, how the Blackhawks handled it, how the league handled, how Smith-Pelly handled it, is what we should be focusing on."