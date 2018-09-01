Moorpark defeats Notre Dame on two-point conversion pass that receiver lost in the lights

Moorpark’s 35-34 victory over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Friday night came down to a two-point conversion and whether Drake London could catch the pass.
London knew the ball was coming his way.
It didn’t matter that Notre Dame was covering London with two defensive backs. Lined up in the slot, the USC-bound London ran toward the safety. He veered slightly inward before breaking outside. Quarterback Blake Sturgill rolled out of the pocket in the same direction and threw the ball up in the direction of London.
“I saw it leave his hands,” London said.
And then the football disappeared.
“Like a million things are going through your head,” he said.
One of them was not sight of the ball. The 6-foot-4 receiver lost the ball in the stadium lights. He broke out every geometry lesson he’d ever learned.
“I was guessing the trajectory of it. I placed my hands right where the lights were because it’s lost in the lights,” he said.
He jumped up, predicting a high throw. He felt the pressure on the top of his palms as the ball touched his receiver gloves. London swarmed the leather with his mitts and wouldn’t let go.
“Once I felt it, I gripped it. Just grabbed it and came down with it,” London said.
The catch pushed the Musketeers to a come-from-behind victory and a 2-0 start to the season.
Oaks Christian wins: Westlake Village Oaks Christian improved to 3-0 with a 35-12 win over Washington Eastside Catholic on Saturday in the Honor Bowl in San Diego. Quaterback Josh Calvert and running back Zach Charbonnet led the Lions.
QBs firing away: Quarterback Jayden Daniels of Cajon passed for 482 yards and six touchdowns in a 57-28 win over Murrieta Valley. He has 14 touchdown passes this season for San Bernardino Cajon (3-0).
Nathan Manning of Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley passed for five touchdowns to help the Cougars (3-0) defeat Garden Grove Pacifica 44-7. He has 15 TD passes.
Ethan Gabers of Corona del Mar passed for six touchdowns in a 59-6 win over Lake Forest El Toro.
Jaden Casey passed for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in Calabasas’ 41-20 win over Lawndale.
Game halted: Pasadena Muir’s trip to Oakland to play Stellar Prep didn’t go smoothly. The game was halted by the officials in the third quarter after an apparent fight broke out, according to the Pasadena Star News. Muir led 29-6.
Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said his office is working to obtain information from Muir officials.
300-yard club: Jackson Sterling of Simi Valley rushed for 320 yards in 22 carries during a 43-14 win over Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Star.
Beau Hobbie of San Marino gained 308 yards in 22 carries and scored six touchdowns in a 76-36 win over El Monte. He’s the grandson of San Marino coach Mike Hobbie.