Mater Dei-St. John Bosco showdown among high school football games canceled because of weather

The outcome of the Mater Dei-St. John Bosco game will pretty much wrap up the No. 1 seed for the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs that begin next month. The losing team will probably have to face currently unbeaten Corona Centennial in the semifinals. Centennial has given the Braves and Monarchs problems in recent years. Centennial won Division 1 titles in 2014 and 2015.