The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (W-L) Comment (last week’s ranking)
1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-0) Wins over JSerra, Orange Lutheran (3)
2. SOUTH HILLS (5-0) Plays at Bonita on Wednesday (2)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-0) P Jesse Bergin is better than ever (4)
4. CHATSWORTH (5-1) Thomas Gutierrez is pitching like an ace (1)
5. MATER DEI (4-1) Young players coming through (5)
6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) Faces Cypress on Monday (7)
7. CHAMINADE (5-0) Southern California Invitational champion (10)
8. HART (4-1) Foothill League begins with Valencia showdown (11)
9. VALENCIA (5-2) Trace Eldridge is nine for 20 (9)
10. BECKMAN (6-1) Wins over Mater Dei, Mission Viejo (NR)
11. CORONA (5-2) Brendan Beck has become Kenley Jansen (NR)
12. JSERRA (0-2) Lions played Huntington Beach tough (8)
13. EL TORO (3-3) It’s still going to be about pitching (6)
14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-1) at Thousand Oaks on Wednesday (14)
15. MISSION VIEJO (5-2) Jake Spillane can hit (13)
16. NORCO (6-1) Plays Riverside King on Tuesday (NR)
17. SIMI VALLEY (4-2) Owen Sharts-Justin Campbell duo is tough (18)
18. CARTER (4-1) Pitching is holding out (12)
19. BONITA (4-1) Tough two-game series vs. South Hills, Ayala (19)
20. ALEMANY (4-1) Three-game series vs. Harvard-Westlake (25)
21. LOS ALAMITOS (6-1) Won Loara tournament title (NR)
22. LA MIRADA (4-2) P Eddie Salcido is 2-0 (20)
23. AYALA (6-1) Palomares League begins with tough games (19)
24. GLENDORA (7-2) Sophomore Josh McClean has 11 hits (21)
25. SERVITE (6-2) Faces Chatsworth on Tuesday at USC (24)