The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (W-L) Comment (last week’s ranking)

1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-0) Wins over JSerra, Orange Lutheran (3)

2. SOUTH HILLS (5-0) Plays at Bonita on Wednesday (2)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-0) P Jesse Bergin is better than ever (4)

4. CHATSWORTH (5-1) Thomas Gutierrez is pitching like an ace (1)

5. MATER DEI (4-1) Young players coming through (5)

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) Faces Cypress on Monday (7)

7. CHAMINADE (5-0) Southern California Invitational champion (10)

8. HART (4-1) Foothill League begins with Valencia showdown (11)

9. VALENCIA (5-2) Trace Eldridge is nine for 20 (9)

10. BECKMAN (6-1) Wins over Mater Dei, Mission Viejo (NR)

11. CORONA (5-2) Brendan Beck has become Kenley Jansen (NR)

12. JSERRA (0-2) Lions played Huntington Beach tough (8)

13. EL TORO (3-3) It’s still going to be about pitching (6)

14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-1) at Thousand Oaks on Wednesday (14)

15. MISSION VIEJO (5-2) Jake Spillane can hit (13)

16. NORCO (6-1) Plays Riverside King on Tuesday (NR)

17. SIMI VALLEY (4-2) Owen Sharts-Justin Campbell duo is tough (18)

18. CARTER (4-1) Pitching is holding out (12)

19. BONITA (4-1) Tough two-game series vs. South Hills, Ayala (19)

20. ALEMANY (4-1) Three-game series vs. Harvard-Westlake (25)

21. LOS ALAMITOS (6-1) Won Loara tournament title (NR)

22. LA MIRADA (4-2) P Eddie Salcido is 2-0 (20)

23. AYALA (6-1) Palomares League begins with tough games (19)

24. GLENDORA (7-2) Sophomore Josh McClean has 11 hits (21)

25. SERVITE (6-2) Faces Chatsworth on Tuesday at USC (24)