The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (W-L) Next (last week’s ranking)

1. HUNTINGTON BEACH (7-0) at Edison, Wednesday (1)

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-1) vs. Chaminade, Tuesday (3)

3. SOUTH HILLS (7-1) at Glendora, Wednesday (2)

4. MATER DEI (6-1) vs. El Toro, Tuesday (5)

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1) at Santa Margarita, Tuesday (6)

6. BECKMAN (7-1) at Irvine University, Tuesday (10)

7. SERVITE (9-2) Begins Trinity League next week (25)

8. CHATSWORTH (7-2) at Taft, Monday (4)

9. VALENCIA (7-2) vs. Canyon, Wednesday (9)

10. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (9-1) vs. Corona Santiago, Tuesday (NR)

11. CHAMINADE (7-1) at Harvard-Westlake, Tuesday (NR)

12. KING (7-2) vs. Corona, Tuesday (NR)

13. SIMI VALLEY (6-2) at Camarillo, Wednesday (17)

14. HART (6-3) vs. Golden Valley, Wednesday (8)

15. MISSION VIEJO (6-3) at Capistrano Valley, Wednesday (15)

16. BONITA (5-3) at Claremont, Wednesday (19)

17. CORONA (6-3) at King, Tuesday (11)

18. LA MIRADA (7-2) vs. Bellflower, Tuesday (22)

19. ALEMANY (5-3) vs. Loyola, Tuesday (20)

20. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-2) vs. Xavier Prep, Friday (NR)

21. THOUSAND OAKS (7-2) at Westlake, Friday (NR)

22. AYALA (7-2) at Diamond Bar, Wednesday (23)

23. GLENDORA (9-2) vs. South Hills, Wednesday (24)

24. NEWBURY PARK (6-2) vs. Calabasas, Friday (NR)

25. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-2) vs. Canyon, Saturday (NR)