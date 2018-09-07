A look at the top high school football games on Friday:
Mission Hills Alemany (3-0) at Westlake Village Oaks Christian (3-0), 7 p.m.
It’s final test time for Alemany, which has cruised to three easy victories under first-year coach Casey Clausen. Now comes the challenge of facing the Lions, ranked No. 4 in Division 1. Sophomore quarterback Miller Moss will have to deal with defensive ends Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jack Lenthall. Alemany’s defense has been very good, but running back Zach Charbonnet is ready to offer a huge challenge. The pick: Oaks Christian.
Lake Balboa Birmingham (2-0) at Santa Fe Springs St. Paul (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham can reinforce the notion that it’s the prime challenger to Harbor City Narbonne in the City Section. Quarterback Jason Artiga, running back DJ Banks and receiver Mason White are the players to watch. St. Paul is having a revival, having beaten Venice, Lompoc and Los Altos. Linebacker Joseph Troncoza is off to an impressive start, averaging more than eight tackles a game. The pick: St. Paul.