A look at the top high school football games on Friday:

It’s final test time for Alemany, which has cruised to three easy victories under first-year coach Casey Clausen. Now comes the challenge of facing the Lions, ranked No. 4 in Division 1. Sophomore quarterback Miller Moss will have to deal with defensive ends Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jack Lenthall. Alemany’s defense has been very good, but running back Zach Charbonnet is ready to offer a huge challenge. The pick: Oaks Christian.