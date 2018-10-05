Top high school football games on Friday

Calabasas (5-1) vs. Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (5-2) at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.: Two top 25 teams square off in what figures to be a defensive battle. Sierra Canyon relies on linebacker JD Hernandez and lineman Ben Lee. Calabasas counters with linebacker Zach Shadorf, averaging eight tackles a game, and lineman Robert Rogero. Quarterbacks Jaden Casey of Calabasas and Chayden Peery of Sierra Canyon must avoid turnovers. The pick: Calabasas.
Orange Lutheran (4-2, 1-0) at Bellflower St. John Bosco (6-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.: Top-ranked St. John Bosco must not overlook the Lancers in anticipation of its game next week against No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei. The Braves rallied for a 35-28 win over JSerra last week. They need improved play from the offensive and defensive lines. The Lancers are battle tested, with quarterback Ryan Hilinski having passed for 1,610 yards and 20 touchdowns. The pick: St. John Bosco.