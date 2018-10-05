Top high school football games on Friday

Orange Lutheran (4-2, 1-0) at Bellflower St. John Bosco (6-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.: Top-ranked St. John Bosco must not overlook the Lancers in anticipation of its game next week against No. 2 Santa Ana Mater Dei. The Braves rallied for a 35-28 win over JSerra last week. They need improved play from the offensive and defensive lines. The Lancers are battle tested, with quarterback Ryan Hilinski having passed for 1,610 yards and 20 touchdowns. The pick: St. John Bosco.