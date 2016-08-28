The Times' high school football top 25

Ranking the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rank. School (W-L) Result — Next Opponent (last week's ranking)
1. Mater Dei (1-0) def. Bishop Amat, 63-14 — vs. Mayfair (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)
2. St. John Bosco (1-0) def. Cincinnati St. Xavier, 34-0 — vs. La Mirada, Friday (2)
3. Corona Centennial (1-0) def. Chandler (Ariz.), 56-49 — vs. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy (at M. Viejo), Sat. (3)
4. Mission Viejo (1-0) def. Santa Margarita, 48-21 — vs. Oak Hills, Friday (4)
5. Narbonne (1-0) def. Gardena Serra, 34-12 — at Long Beach Poly (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (5)
6. Oaks Christian (1-0) def. Chaminade, 65-55 — vs. Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep (at M. Viejo), Fri. (12)
7. Vista Murriets (1-0) def. San Diego Madison, 20-9 — vs. Redondo, Friday (7)
8. Chaminade (0-1) lost to Oaks Christian, 65-55 — vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday (6)
9. Long Beach Poly (1-0) def. Los Alamitos, 27-20 — vs. Narbonne (at Veterans Stadium), Friday (9)
10. La Mirada (1-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 21-14 — at St. John Bosco, Friday (18)
11. Servite (1-0) def. Fountain Valley, 44-0 — vs. Bishop Amat (at Cerritos College), Friday (13)
12. St. Bonaventure (1-0) def. Bakersfield Centennial, 45-13 — at Chaminade, Friday (15)
13. Murrieta Valley (1-0) def. Corona Santiago, 55-31 — vs. Redlands, Friday (14)
14. Norco (1-0) def. Mesa (Ariz.) Desert Ridge, 14-10 — at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday (NR)
15. JSerra (1-0) def. Sacramento, 35-7 — at Alemany, Friday (24)
16. Orange Lutheran (0-1) lost to La Mirada, 21-14 — vs. Crespi (at Orange Coast College), Friday (8)
17. Valencia (0-0) did not play — vs. Palmdale, Friday (16)
18. Edison (2-0) def. Tesoro, 31-14 — at Anaheim Canyon (at El Modena), Sep. 9 (21)
19. Rancho Cucamonga (1-0) def. Chaparral, 36-7 — vs. Norco, Friday (NR)
20. Gardena Serra (0-2) lost to Narbonne, 34-12 — vs. Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional (at M. Viejo), Sat. (10)
21. Redlands East Valley (0-0) did not play — vs. Etiwanda (at Citrus Valley), Friday (20)
22. Palos Verdes (1-0) def. Corona del Mar, 42-20 — at Long Beach Cabrillo, Friday (NR)
23. Calabasas (1-0) def. Agoura, 46-28 — vs. Salesian, Friday (17)
24. Cathedral (1-0) def. Santa Fe, 40-15 — vs. Burbank Burroughs, Friday (22)
25. Hawkins (1-0) def. Los Angeles Hamilton, 27-6 — vs. Eagle Rock, Friday (23)