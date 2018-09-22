San Fernando again hands Reseda big loss in 59-6 rout

Nehemiah Thompson, who left last week’s game with dizziness after an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, scored on runs of 25 yards and five yards and tackled Regents receiver Derek Boyd in the end zone for a safety for the Tigers (3-2), who were seeded No. 1 in the Division I playoffs last fall and won their eighth City title by beating Dorsey 28-21 in the final.