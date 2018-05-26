Complete Irvine Beckman team tops Calabasas, 7-2, in Southern Section Division 2 baseball quarterfinals

Sophomore third baseman Alec Gomez of Irvine Beckman gave his mother, Ani, a late Mother's Day present on Friday in the Southern Section Division 2 baseball quarterfinals.
She washes his uniform after games, and it was so dirty from sliding and diving and collecting three hits in his team's 7-2 victory over Calabasas that she's going to have a big smile.
"My mom wants it dirty," he said. "She loves it."
Beckman (25-3-1), seeded No. 1 in Division 2, really should be a Division 1 team with the kind of pitching, hitting and defense it has displayed this season. Junior pitcher Justin Goldstein threw a complete game, striking out four, to send Beckman into a semifinal game on Tuesday at Camarillo.
There were seven underclassmen in the starting lineup. The team has three McLain brothers — senior Matt, headed to UCLA; junior Sean and freshman Nick, who had an RBI single in the second inning. The starting second baseman is junior Connor McGuire, whose father, Ryan, played six seasons in the major leagues. The ace pitcher, junior Trevor Ernt, is 8-0 and has given up two earned runs in 47 innings.
Their center fielder, junior Ricky Teel, looks like he can bunt with his eyes closed. He had a sacrifice and a bunt single on Friday. Coach Kevin Lavalle has a team that trusts each other.
"We have a team chemistry nobody else can beat," Matt McLain said.
Well, that only figures since the McLain brothers are constantly trying to top each other.
"Practice with them is crazy," Gomez said. "They're on each other 24/7."
The older McLain is just happy he got to play with his two younger brothers in his final season of high school.
"It's been everything I've hoped it to be," he said. "It's been amazing. I want them to be the best people and best players they can be."
Next up is a Camarillo team that ended Chatsworth Sierra Canyon's winning streak at 21 games with a 6-0 victory. Freshman Brian Uribe threw the shutout. The other semifinal will match Chino Hills Ayala against Yucaipa. Ayala defeated Mission Hills Alemany, 1-0. Yucaipa defeated Crescenta Valley, 5-3.
In Division 1, three surprising teams advanced to the semifinals — Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley, Santa Ana Foothill and La Puente Bishop Amat. None were ranked in the final regular season top 10 coaches poll.
Capistrano Valley defeated Goleta Dos Pueblos, 3-2, on a walk-off eighth-inning home run by Ryan Daugherty. Foothill received a four-hit shutout from Ryan Taurek in a 3-0 win over Etiwanda. Richard Castro and Ben Hurst each had two hits in Bishop Amat's 5-2 win over Cypress.
Orange Lutheran plays Cerritos Gahr on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Hart Park in Orange to decide the fourth team. Foothill will play at Bishop Amat on Tuesday. Capistrano Valley will face Orange Lutheran or Gahr.
