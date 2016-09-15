Top high school football games this week

Friday
Los Angeles Cathedral (3-0) at Los Angeles Loyola (1-2), 7 p.m.: It’s the first time since 1973 that these two downtown schools meet in a football game. Cathedral is ranked No. 2 in Division 2. It has a high-powered passing attack that features receivers Jamire Calvin and Arex Flemings. Loyola has faced a stronger schedule and is led by linebacker Winston Anawalt. The pick: Cathedral.
Long Beach Poly (1-1) at Mission Viejo (3-0), 7:30 p.m. (Prime Ticket): The Diablos have a 31-game winning streak. Quarterback Matthew McDonald is completing 68% of his passes and has thrown for eight touchdowns. Poly has a strong rushing attack and quickness on defense, along with the tradition of having won 19 section titles. The pick: Mission Viejo.
—Eric Sondheimer