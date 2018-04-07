The Times' All-Star girls' basketball team

Brooke Demetre, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-2, Fr.: The best first-year player in the Southland made a tremendous impact, averaging 15.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Da'ja Hamilton, Etiwanda, 5-8, Sr.: Bound for Nevada, Hamilton helped lead Etiwanda to a 25-6 record. She could hit three-pointers and also was a court leader.
Dawnyel Lair, Fairfax, 5-7, Sr.: The Wichita State-bound Lair used her speed and experience to help lead Fairfax to the City Section Open Division championship and a 27-5 record.
Charisma Osborne, Windward, 5-9, Jr.: She always played her best in big games, leading the Wildcats to Southern Section and state Open Division championships.
Lola Pendande, Ribet, 6-3, Sr.: Bound for Utah, Pendande averaged 11.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Division I regional finalists.
Jayda Ruffus-Milner, Harvard-Westlake, 5-11, Sr.: Bound for Pepperdine, she averaged 11.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Southern Section Open Division runner-up team.
Alyssa Munn, Redondo, 5-4, So.: The Southern Section 2AA player of the year led Redondo to the state Division II championship.
Kayla Padilla, Bishop Montgomery, 5-9, Jr.: The Del Rey League MVP averaged 19.6 points and had four games of 30 points or more.
Ryann Payne, Sierra Canyon, 5-6, Sr.: The point guard was versatile, quick and effective against top competition all season. She averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Alexis Tucker, Gardena Serra, 5-11, Jr.: Tucker averaged 16.9 points and was particularly impressive in the postseason in leading the Cavaliers to the state Division I championship.
Twitter: @latsondheimer