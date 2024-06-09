The Times’ All-Star softball team
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 2024 All-Star softball team:
Pitcher, Brianne Weiss, Orange Lutheran, Sr. : The Notre Dame commit led the Lancers to the Trinity League championship, going 19-1 with a 0.75 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings.
Pitcher, Brynne Nally, Garden Grove Pacifica, Sr.: The Long Beach State commit threw a shutout in the Division 1 final and finished 19-2 with a 0.99 ERA
Utility, Cambria Salmon, Beaumont, Sr.: The Texas commit was 18-7 with an 0.86 ERA and hit .427 with nine home runs.
Catcher, Ilove’a Brittingham, Oaks Christian, Sr.: The Brigham Young commit hit .540 with 19 home runs and 38 RBIs. She had three home runs in a game that clinched the Marmonte League championship.
Infielder, Aleena Garcia, Whittier Christian, Sr.: The UCLA commit had 53 hits, including 17 doubles and 13 home runs, while driving in 37 runs.
Infielder, Kaniya Bragg, Garden Grove Pacifica, Sr.: The UCLA commit hit eight home runs and finished with a .431 average while playing brilliant defense for the Division 1 champions.
Infielder, Rylee McCoy, Oaks Christian, Sr.: The Oregon commit hit .512 with nine home runs.
Infielder, Jade Diaz, Anaheim Canyon, Jr.: The Cal commit hit .380 with 10 doubles, three triples and four home runs.
Outfielder, Tamryn Shorter, Norco, Jr.: The Boise State commit hit .598 with 49 hits, 27 RBIs and eight home runs.
Outfielder, Taelyn Holley, Murrieta Mesa, Jr.: The Tennessee commit batted .598 with 49 hits, including 11 home runs.
Outfielder, Taylor Shumaker, Esperanza, Sr.: The Florida commit had 49 hits, 18 home runs and 37 RBIs.
