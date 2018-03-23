A look at the high school state championship basketball games on Saturday

A capsulized look at the state basketball championship games on Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
BOYS
Open Division: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon vs. Sacramento Sheldon, 8 p.m.
These two teams have been playing close games and winning, so something must give. Sierra Canyon is playing its best basketball, having knocked off Etiwanda and Torrance Bishop Montgomery in its last two games by playing strong defense and getting clutch baskets. Sheldon has talented guards in Dale Currie and Dom Johnson. The pick: Sierra Canyon.
Division III: Riverside Notre Dame vs. Chico Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame is trying to pull off the triple crown — winning section, regional and state championships. The Titans like to run and rely on junior guard Anthony Holland. Pleasant Valley relies on balance and tough defense. The pick: Notre Dame.
Division V: Santa Clarita Christian vs. Jackson Argonaut, noon
Santa Clarita Christian has been building toward this moment all season. Loaded with lots of offensive weapons, the Cardinals have versatility with Jordan Starr and Kaleb Lowery. The city of Jackson had a population of 4,651 in 2010. The high school is named after a mine in the town. Guard Adison Cramer is averaging 19 points. The pick: Santa Clarita Christian.
GIRLS
Open Division: Windward vs. Los Altos Pinewood, 6 p.m.
There's no underestimating Pinewood, which knocked off the No. 1-ranked team in the nation last week in San Jose Archbishop Mitty in three overtimes. Junior Hannah Jump is averaging 16.9 points. Pinewood launches lots of three-pointers. Windward won Division I last season, also makes long-range shots and has talented Charisma Osborne ready to take charge. The pick: Windward.
Division II: Redondo vs. Chico Pleasant Valley, 2 p.m.
Pleasant Valley is going for boys' and girls' titles back to back, so its fans are coming early and staying late. Redondo has won 11 connective games and is seeking its first state title. Lauren Chao is effective scoring inside. Pleasant Valley has lots of size, with 6-1 senior Serena Tuitele averaging 15 points. The pick: Pleasant Valley.