How the top 25 high school football teams fared

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday night:

Rk. School (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (5-0) Did not play | vs. Santa Margarita (at Laguna Hills), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-1) Did not play | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1) Did not play | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday

4. MISSION VIEJO (6-0) def. El Toro, 49-17 | vs. Tesoro, Friday

5. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (5-0) def. Victor Valley, 49-0 vs. Upland, Friday

6. CHAMINADE (5-1) def. Gardena Serra, 37-32 (Thursday) | at Loyola, Oct. 13

7. JSERRA (5-0) Did not play | vs. Servite (at Cerritos College), Friday

8. SERVITE (5-0) Did not play | vs. JSerra (at Cerritos College), Friday

9. UPLAND (5-0) Did not play | at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday

10. LONG BEACH POLY (4-1) def. Long Beach Wilson, 56-0 | vs. Long Beach Cabrillo (at Veterans Stadium), Friday

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0) Did not play | vs. St. John Bosco (at Orange Coast College), Friday

12. VALENCIA (4-1) lost to Calabasas, 65-63 (Thursday) | vs. Hart (at College of the Canyons), Friday

13. SAN CLEMENTE (6-0) def. Edison, 23-20 | vs. Tesoro, Oct. 13

14. SANTA MARGARITA (4-1) Did not play | vs. Mater Dei (at Laguna Hills), Friday

15. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (4-1) def. Ayala, 48-6 | vs. Corona Centennial, Friday

16. NARBONNE (2-3) Did not play | vs. Carson, Friday

17. GARDENA SERRA (2-3) lost to Chaminade, 37-32 (Thursday) | at Loyola, Friday

18. PARACLETE (5-1) def. St. Bonaventure, 55-21 | at Vasquez, Friday

19. CALABASAS (5-0) def. Valencia, 65-63 (Thursday) | vs. Westlake, Friday

20. HERITAGE (4-1) Did not play | vs. Lakeside, Friday

21. CHARTER OAK (5-0) Did not play | vs. Diamond Ranch, Friday

22. EDISON (3-2) lost to San Clemente, 23-20 | at Huntington Beach, Thursday

23. LOYOLA (4-2) lost to Bishop Amat, 7-3 | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday

24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-2) def. Bakersfield Liberty, 42-7 | vs. Newbury Park, Friday

25. WESTLAKE (5-1) lost to Oxnard, 47-34 | at Calabasas, Friday