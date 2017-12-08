A look at Saturday night's high school state regional bowl games

A look at the CIF state regional football playoff games set for Saturday.

Division 1-A: Lancaster Paraclete (13-1) at Narbonne (10-3), 6 p.m. The CalPreps.com computer calls this a one-point game. That’s how even they are. Paraclete has quarterback Brevin White, receiver Andre Hunt and knows how to stop running games. Narbonne has quarterback Jalen Chatman, running back Jermar Jefferson and three All-City linebackers. The Gauchos have momentum. The pick: Narbonne.

2-A: San Bernardino Aquinas (14-0) vs. Simi Valley Grace Brethren (12-2) at Moorpark College, 6 p.m: This game is all about whether Grace Brethren can handle running back Branden Rankins. He has rushed for 2,545 yards and 40 touchdowns, and has reached triple digits in 13 of 14 games. Lontrelle Diggs has rushed for 1,639 yards for Grace Brethren. The pick: Aquinas.

3-AA: Quartz Hill (13-1) vs. Santa Barbara Bishop Diego (13-1) at Cal Lutheran, 6 p.m. Running back John Harris leads Bishop Diego with nearly 2,000 yards rushing. The versatile Matthew Tago has nearly 3,000 yards passing and has rushed for 16 touchdowns. The pick: Bishop Diego.

3-A: Spring Valley Steele Canyon (10-4) at Orange El Modena (12-2), 6 p.m. Quarterback A.J. Esperanza has 31 touchdown passes. Thomas Fishburne passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 149 yards and one score last week in the San Diego Division II final. The pick: Steele Canyon.

4-AA: Crenshaw (10-3) vs. Oceanside El Camino (8-5) at San Clemente, 6 p.m.: Crenshaw will be happy about facing anyone other than City champion Narbonne. The Cougars need to protect quarterback Isaiah Johnson so he can get the ball to receiver Rayshawn Williams. El Camino quarterback Jaden Casey has passed for 2,711 yards. The pick: El Camino.

5-A: Spring Valley Monte Vista (8-5) vs. Anaheim Katella (13-1) at Glover Stadium, 6 p.m. Katella needs to watch out for junior running back Jahmon McClendon, who scored eight touchdowns and rushed for 383 yards last week against San Diego. Katella won its first Southern Section title last week. Quarterback Nathan Arrington passed for 342 yards during a 55-point outburst. The pick: Katella.

6-A: Huntington Park (11-3) vs. Calexico Vincent Memorial (11-2) at Calexico, 6 p.m. The Spartans, who won their first City Division II title since 1959, are leaving at 8 a.m. Saturday morning for a five-hour trip to near the border of Mexico. Quarterback Victor Molina and running back Bey’jon Lee lead the offense. Vincent Memorial has played well against San Diego teams. The pick: Huntington Park.

