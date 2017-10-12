Friday's top high school football games: Midseason Trinity and Coliseum league showdowns

Santa Ana Mater Dei (6-0, 1-0) vs. Bellflower St. John Bosco (5-1, 1-0) at El Camino College, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports West: Finding a weakness in No. 1 Mater Dei’s offense has been futile. With the offensive line, receivers, quarterback J.T. Daniels and running back Shakobe Harper, the Monarchs haven’t been held to fewer than 31 points. No. 2 St. John Bosco will turn over its offensive controls to sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The Braves’ strategy in this midseason Trinity League showdown is to run the ball effectively and keep Mater Dei’s offense off the field. The pick: Mater Dei.

Dorsey (1-5, 1-0) at Crenshaw (4-2, 1-0), 7 p.m.: This Coliseum League game will be the final competitive game for both schools before the City Section playoffs begin. Dorsey has won the last two rivalry games. The Dons’ offense got a boost when Isaiah Smalls moved from tight end to quarterback. Dorsey has some talented running backs. Crenshaw picked up steam when quarterback Isaiah Johnson became eligible last week. The Cougars have improved each week in many facets of the game. The pick: Crenshaw.

