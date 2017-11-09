Friday's top high school football games: Playoffs get underway

Friday’s games
Orange Lutheran (5-5) at West Hills Chaminade (9-1), 7 p.m.: All six Trinity League teams made the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. The Lancers were 0-5, which means nothing. This is a good team. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski has passed for 3,094 yards and 28 touchdowns. Receiver Kyle Ford is one of the best juniors in California. Chaminade has better balance on offense and an underrated defense, led by linebacker Blake Antzoulatos, who’s averaging 10 tackles a game.
The pick: Chaminade.
Gardena Serra (6-4) at Corona Centennial (9-1), 7 p.m.: When these two teams played in a 2014 playoff game, Centennial won, 68-64, and there were 15 lead changes. Quarterback Tanner McKee leads the Huskies. Serra defeated Long Beach Poly last week and has a talented receiving corp.
The pick: Centennial.
