Friday's top high school football games: Playoffs get underway

Friday’s games

Orange Lutheran (5-5) at West Hills Chaminade (9-1), 7 p.m.: All six Trinity League teams made the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. The Lancers were 0-5, which means nothing. This is a good team. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski has passed for 3,094 yards and 28 touchdowns. Receiver Kyle Ford is one of the best juniors in California. Chaminade has better balance on offense and an underrated defense, led by linebacker Blake Antzoulatos, who’s averaging 10 tackles a game.

The pick: Chaminade.

Gardena Serra (6-4) at Corona Centennial (9-1), 7 p.m.: When these two teams played in a 2014 playoff game, Centennial won, 68-64, and there were 15 lead changes. Quarterback Tanner McKee leads the Huskies. Serra defeated Long Beach Poly last week and has a talented receiving corp.

The pick: Centennial.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein, Lindsey Thiry and Mike DiGiovanna break down the Rams 51-17 victory over the New York Giants to improve to 6-2 at the halfway point of the season. The Times' Gary Klein, Lindsey Thiry and Mike DiGiovanna break down the Rams 51-17 victory over the New York Giants to improve to 6-2 at the halfway point of the season. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein, Lindsey Thiry and Mike DiGiovanna break down the Rams 51-17 victory over the New York Giants to improve to 6-2 at the halfway point of the season. The Times' Gary Klein, Lindsey Thiry and Mike DiGiovanna break down the Rams 51-17 victory over the New York Giants to improve to 6-2 at the halfway point of the season. CAPTION The 2017 Breeders' Cup is underway in Del Mar, and opened to a packed house. The 2017 Breeders' Cup is underway in Del Mar, and opened to a packed house. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (5-2) matchup against the New York Giants (1-6) at MetLife Stadium. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (5-2) matchup against the New York Giants (1-6) at MetLife Stadium. CAPTION Deontay Wilder will defend his heavyweight title against Bermane Stiverne on Saturday. Deontay Wilder will defend his heavyweight title against Bermane Stiverne on Saturday. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish discusses his slider and starting Game 7 of the World Series.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: @latsondheimer