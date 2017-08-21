The Southland's top high school linebackers of 2017

The Southland’s top linebackers of 2017
Blake Antzoulatos; Chaminade; 6-2; 205; Jr.; He’s a tackling machine who hits with power.
Bo Calvert; Oaks Christian; 6-5; 215; Sr.; USC commit can play any defensive position.
Halid Djibril; Cathedral; 6-2; 190; Sr.; Terrific tackler who has speed to play safety.
Justin Flowe; Upland; 6-3; 210; So.; Had 19 tackles versus St. John Bosco as a freshman.
Jack Lamb; Great Oak; 6-4; 225; Sr.; Notre Dame commit had 18 tackles for losses.
Christian LaValle; Mission Viejo; 5-11; 205; Sr.; Arizona State commit is an aggressive, relentless tackler.
Clyde Moore; Corona del Mar; 6-0; 225; Sr.; Colorado commit has instincts, toughness.
Merlin Robertson; Gardena Serra; 6-3; 240; Sr.; No one pushes him around in the middle.
Raymond Scott; Narbonne; 6-0; 200; Sr.; USC commit is four-year starter.
Solomon Tuliaupupu; Mater Dei; 6-2; 220; Sr.; Physical, tough player inside.
Best of the rest
Darien Butler; Narbonne; 6-0; 230; Sr.; Very good stopping the run.
Darryl Carrington; Fairfax; 6-2; 210; Sr.; Three-year starter for the Lions.
Ralen Goforth; St. John Bosco; 6-2; 215; Jr.; All signs point toward him being impact player.
Mase Funa; Mater Dei; 6-1; 220; Jr.; Can run and make tackles.
J.D. Hernandez; Sierra Canyon; 6-1; 230; So.; Helped team win state title as a freshman.
Justin Houston; Gardena Serra; 6-4; 200; So.; Can be a standout.
Reggie Hughes; Calabasas; 5-11; 210; Sr.; Had 19 sacks.
Isaiah Johnson; Los Alamitos; 6-3; 215; Sr.; Arizona commit is quick, athletic and getting better.
Spencer Lytle; Servite; 6-3; 210; Jr.; Uses athleticism and smarts to produce.
Camron Pitcher; Corona Centennial; 6-0; 216; Sr.; Makes tackle after tackle.
Matthew Tago; Quartz Hill; 6-3; 230; Sr.; UCLA commit is best athlete on his team.
Patrick Willis; Crenshaw; 6-0; 185; Sr.; Flies to the ball, makes big plays.
Twitter: latsondheimer