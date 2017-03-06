Baseball: Ayala is off to 5-0 start

Ayala improved to 5-0 on Monday with a 15-1 win over Summit.

Dylan Ramsey struck out five in three shutout innings. Kyle Velazquez, Joe Naranjo, Patrick Ise and Daniel Ramirez each had two hits.

Jake Groves had two hits, including a home run, to help Beckman defeat Gahr, 11-6. Austin Schell added two hits.

Anthony Diaz had three hits for Gahr.

Mater Dei improved to 3-0 with a 6-0 victory over Capistrano Valley. Jonathan Schiffer, Michael Peabody and Maxwell Foxcroft contributed two hits apiece. Cameron Wheeler struck out six in 4 1/3 innings.

West Ranch rallied for a 6-5 win over El Camino Real at USC. The Conquistadores took a 2-0 lead into the seventh. Elan Filous threw six shutout innings. But five ECR errors in the seventh helped West Ranch take a 6-2 lead before an ECR rally in the bottom of the seventh fell just short.

Joseph Avrahamy had three hits for ECR. Cole Kitchen and Filous added two apiece.

Mission Viejo defeated North, 8-1. Tanner Bibee had four RBIs and Luke Spillane added two hits.

Glenn defeated Orange, 10-0. Humberto Chiquito had nine strikeouts in six innings.

Mira Costa advanced to the semifinals of the El Segundo tournament with a 3-1 win over San Pedro. Sophomore Christian Bodlovich threw a two-hitter. Chris Pena, Joey Acosta and Matt Becerra had RBI singles.

Trabuco Hills defeated La Serna, 3-2, in 10 innings. Ryan Thibert and Robbie Weikittel had two hits apiece.

Corona defeated Esperanza, 9-7. Anthony Czerwinski had three hits. Brendan Beck got the save.

Trevor Cadd and Eddie Rivero each had three RBIs in King's 9-2 win over Tustin.

Granada Hills defeated Verdugo Hills, 3-1. Owen Klinger and Alex Becerra each had two hits.

Tyler Littlefield had a two-run single and John Beller picked up the victory in St. John Bosco's 6-1 win over Foothill.

