Baseball: El Camino Real freshman Adam Christopher strikes out 12 in debut

El Camino Real Coach Josh Lienhard needed a pitcher to start on Tuesday. He called up freshman Adam Christopher from the junior varsity team, and what a performance he saw.

Christopher, in his varsity debut, struck out 12 in 6 2/3 innings to help the Conquistadores defeat Burroughs, 3-2. Christopher will spend most of the season on JVs, because Lienhard wants him to also hit, but he'll also pitch in tournaments when the Conquistadores need help.

"We knew he could be a real good pitcher," Lienhard said. "I just don't want to bring him up and be only a pitcher."

Joseph Avarhamy contributed two hits.

Owen Sharts threw a two-hit shutout, striking out seven, in Simi Valley's 5-0 win over Birmingham.

Max Yourist threw five shutout innings in Cleveland's 4-0 win over Saugus.

Moorpark defeated Dos Pueblos, 3-1. Travis Weston struck out five and threw four no-hit innings. Coles Moses had two hits.

Jesse Parraz hit a grand slam and Noah Cardenas had two hits in Alemany's 10-3 win over Calabasas. Daniel Ritcheson had six strikeouts in five innings for 4-1 Alemany.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Newbury Park, 11-3. Michael Whiteside hit a grand slam and freshman Daylen Reyes had three RBIs. Freshman Lucas Gordon struck out six.

Corona Santiago defeated Marina, 7-1. Brice Turang had two hits and three RBIs.

Vista Murrieta defeated Santa Margarita, 6-4. Jake Moberg went three for four. Drew Sims had three RBIs.

Louie Vargas threw a one-hitter in San Fernando's 4-2 win over Sierra Canyon. Jake Patterson hit a two-run home run for Sierra Canyon's only hit.

Agoura defeated Quartz Hill, 4-1. Jonny DeLuca hit a home run.

Redondo defeated Cabrillo, 19-1, in five innings. Jason Dicochea had two hits and five RBIs and David Laurenti went three for three with six RBIs.

El Dorado knocked off El Toro, 4-3. Jesse Lopez had three hits for El Dorado.

Edison shut out Aliso Niguel, 5-0, behind sophomore Kevin Hultgren, who threw 6 2/3 innings.

Timmy Josten struck out seven in West Ranch's 4-0 victory over Westlake.

Servite pulled out a 5-4, eight-inning win over Cypress on a walk-off hit by Dawson Gilbert.

Village Christian opened Olympic League play with a 1-0 win over Heritage Christian. Sophomore Tobias Plotkin threw six shutout innings.

Bishop Amat defeated Woodbridge, 8-6. Ben Hurst hit two triples and finished with five RBIs. Richard Castro added three hits. Towns King led Woodbridge with two hits and three RBIs.

Owen Janes and Blayne Jones each had three hits in Great Oak's 6-3 win over Steele Canyon.

Cathedral defeated Pasadena Marshall, 8-4. Johnny Virgen had two hits and two RBIs.

Cole Roederer hit a three-run home run in Hart's 5-4 win over Rio Mesa.

Ben Martz had a home run and six RBIs in Thousand Oaks' 11-5 win over Santa Barbara.

Oaks Christian defeated Valencia, 2-1.

