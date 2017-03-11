Boys' basketball: Harvard-Westlake knocks off Mission League champion Alemany

The regular season apparently doesn't mean much once the playoffs begin. How else to explain Alemany going 12-0 in the Mission League, beating Harvard-Westlake twice, then losing to the Wolverines on Saturday night in a Southern California Division II regional game at Alemany?

Harvard-Westlake, a state Division IV champion last season, is very much alive in Division II after coming away with a 72-64 win over Alemany.

Cassius Stanley had 24 points and nine rebounds. Johnny Juzang added 15 points. Harvard-Westlake was down, 19-8, after the first quarter. Alemany was the No. 1 seed in Division II. Earnie Sears scored 18 points for the Warriors.

Harvard-Westlake will get to host Pasadena on Tuesday in a rematch of their Southern Section Division 1A championship game. Pasadena defeated Mission Hills, 64-57. The other semifinal will have Crossroads playing at Esperanza.

Crossroads defeated Washington Prep, 81-65, with Ira Lee scoring 31 points and Jacob Ray 19. Esperanza received 22 points from KZ Okpala in a 73-47 win over Bakersfield.

In Division I, Roosevelt rolled to an 82-67 win over Oak Park. Matt Mitchell scored 28 points and Jemarl Baker had 17 points and seven assists. Riley Battin scored 29 points for Oak Park. Roosevelt will host Taft, a 56-55 winner over Vista.

The other semifinal has Corona Centennial at Damien. DJ Davis and Jalen Hill each scored 24 points in Centennial's 72-64 win over Redondo.

In Division III, Colony defeated Santa Fe Christian, 83-47, and will play Oxnard, a 58-53 winner over Brentwood. Orange Glen defeated Selma, 64-61, and will face No. 2-seeded Villa Park, a 56-52 winner over Carnegie.

In Division IV, Burbank defeated Blair, 73-70, and will face Immanuel, a 73-59 winner over Twentynine Palms. Carson defeated San Bernardino, 61-49, and will face Helix.

In Division V, J.T. Tan had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Rolling Hills Prep defeated Foothill Tech, 67-48.

