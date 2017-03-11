HEALTH & WELLNESS
How to make the time change a little less painful this weekend
Varsity Times Insider High school sports across the Southland
Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Boys' basketball: Harvard-Westlake knocks off Mission League champion Alemany

Eric Sondheimer
Contact ReporterVarsity Times Insider

The regular season apparently doesn't mean much once the playoffs begin. How else to explain Alemany going 12-0 in the Mission League, beating Harvard-Westlake twice, then losing to the Wolverines on Saturday night in a Southern California Division II regional game at Alemany?

Harvard-Westlake, a state Division IV champion last season, is very much alive in Division II after coming away with a 72-64 win over Alemany.

Cassius Stanley had 24 points and nine rebounds. Johnny Juzang added 15 points. Harvard-Westlake was down, 19-8, after the first quarter. Alemany was the No. 1 seed in Division II. Earnie Sears scored 18 points for the Warriors.

Harvard-Westlake will get to host Pasadena on Tuesday in a rematch of their Southern Section Division 1A championship game. Pasadena defeated Mission Hills, 64-57. The other semifinal will have Crossroads playing at Esperanza.

Crossroads defeated Washington Prep, 81-65, with Ira Lee scoring 31 points and Jacob Ray 19.  Esperanza received 22 points from KZ Okpala in a 73-47 win over Bakersfield.

In Division I, Roosevelt rolled to an 82-67 win over Oak Park. Matt Mitchell scored 28 points and Jemarl Baker had 17 points and seven assists. Riley Battin scored 29 points for Oak Park. Roosevelt will host Taft, a 56-55 winner over Vista.

The other semifinal has Corona Centennial at Damien. DJ Davis and Jalen Hill each scored 24 points in Centennial's 72-64 win over Redondo.

In Division III, Colony defeated Santa Fe Christian, 83-47, and will play Oxnard, a 58-53 winner over Brentwood. Orange Glen defeated Selma, 64-61, and will face No. 2-seeded Villa Park, a 56-52 winner over Carnegie.

In Division IV, Burbank defeated Blair, 73-70, and will face Immanuel, a 73-59 winner over Twentynine Palms. Carson defeated San Bernardino, 61-49, and will face Helix.

In Division V, J.T. Tan had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Rolling Hills Prep defeated Foothill Tech, 67-48.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
63°