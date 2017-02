In Mater Dei's 83-80 overtime win over Chino Hills on Friday night, there was an important moment late in the game when Justice Sueing drove to the basket and LaMelo Ball of Chino Hills tried to take a charging foul.

The officials ruled it was a foul on Ball for not getting set in time.

You can judge for yourself above whether it was the correct call.

