Football: Former Loyola kicker Conrad Ukropina continues to make a difference

When Conrad Ukropina was a star kicker, Eagle Scout and A student at Loyola High, he participated in what every Loyola student must do to graduate _ go out into the community and participate in a service project.

In 2010, I wrote about him and his fellow student athletes making a difference.

In 2016, nothing has changed with Ukropina other than he's the standout kicker at Stanford, still getting good grades and is pursuing a master's degree in communication with the focus of his thesis to "create more empathy for the homeless" using technology, according to a story from a Stanford publication.

Here's the link telling how Ukropina is continuing to make a difference on and off the field.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter