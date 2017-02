Sophomore Charisma Osborne of Windward has a long-range shooting touch, but her three-pointer in overtime against Santa Ana Mater Dei on Wednesday night was pretty impressive.

She made her shot from beyond half-court to send the game into a second overtime, and Windward prevailed, 67-63, in a Southern Section Open Division girls' consolation game.

Osborne scored 20 points.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter