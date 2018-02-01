Fairfax rolls over rival Westchester 68-51

With one week left in the regular season, there's a lot more parity than expected in Southern California basketball. It has a lot to do with three top players leaving the scene. Imagine what the season might have been if Marvin Bagley III, LaMelo Ball and Bol Bol were playing for Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, Chino Hills and Santa Ana Mater Dei. They left before the season for Duke, Lithuania and Nevada Findlay Prep. Their former teams are still good but very much beatable without them.