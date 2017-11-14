King trade Michael Cammalleri to Edmonton for Jussi Jokinen

The signing of Michael Cammalleri was a minor, if not underwhelming, move in the summer by the Kings, but it represented a homecoming for the veteran forward because he had spent the first five seasons of his career here.

That homecoming lasted six weeks into the season.

The Kings traded Cammalleri to the Edmonton Oilers for another veteran, Jussi Jokinen, before their Tuesday game against the Vancouver Canucks at Staples Center. Jokinen, 34, will play for his seventh team in his 13-year career.

The trade was not shocking considering Cammalleri’s diminished ice time, particularly in the third period. He averaged a career-low 12 minutes, 38 seconds in 15 games. Cammalleri contributed three goals and four assists and was on their first power-play unit but played on the bottom six and was scratched twice.

Cammalleri, 35, signed a one-year, $1-million contract with the Kings and it represented their biggest offensive catch in free agency.

Jokinen has 186 goals in 905 games and scored a career-high 30 goals for Carolina in 2009-10. He has one point in 14 games with Edmonton this season.

The Kings recalled Andrew Crescenzi on Tuesday.

curtis.zupke@latimes.com

Twitter: @curtiszupke