What we learned from the Kings' 4-3 win over the Rangers

New York got its first goal when Kovalchuk lost the puck at his feet in the first period. He had a turnover in the third period that led to a Rangers chance. “Unfortunately, I think he was the bearer of some bad bounces there,” coach John Stevens said. “But he didn’t let it get him off track … he just looked like he created a lot, and looked really confident with the puck, so I think when he starts to have success in the power-play situation, I think it’s going to give him a lot of confidence in the rest of his game.”