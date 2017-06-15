Kings, Ducks release preseason schedules

The Kings will play eight exhibition games before the 2017-18 NHL season, according to the schedule released Thursday, including two during a previously announced trip to China. The Ducks will play seven preseason games. Each team will face the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

The Kings’ schedule includes split-squad games because of their league-promoted trip to China. The Kings will face the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 21 in Shanghai and on Sept. 23 at Beijing.

The regular-season schedules for 2017-18 will be released next week.

Here are the preseason schedules, with all times Pacific:

Kings

Sept. 16 vs. Vancouver at Staples Center, 2 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 vs. Vancouver at Shanghai, time TBD (split squad)

Sept. 22 at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Vancouver at Beijing, time TBD (split squad)

Sept. 26 at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Arizona at Staples Center, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Anaheim at Staples Center, 7:30 p.m.

Ducks

Sept. 19 at San Jose, SAP Center, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Arizona at Honda Center, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Kings at Honda Center, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Vegas at Honda Center, 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Arizona at Tucson Arena, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. San Jose at Honda Center, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 at Kings at Staples Center, 7:30 p.m.