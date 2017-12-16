College basketball: Oklahoma sinks No. 3 Wichita State

Freshman guard Trae Young had 29 points and 10 assists, and Oklahoma defeated No. 3 Wichita State 91-83 on Saturday at Wichita, Kan.

Young had 16 points in the first nine minutes. He has scored at least 28 points in seven consecutive games.

Darral Willis had 20 pooints and 12 rebounds for the Shockers (8-2), who trailed 80-63 with 7 minutes 15 seconds to play but held the Sooners (8-1) scoreless for nearly six minutes.

No. 2 Michigan State 86, Oakland 73: Cassius Winston scored 19 points, and the Spartans (10-1) went on a 12-2 run late in the second half to hold off the Golden Grizzlies (6-5) at Detroit. Kendrick Nunn scored 32 points for the Golden Grizzlies, who are 0-16 against the Spartans.

at No. 10 Xavier 68, East Tennessee State 66: Trevon Bluiett’s basket with 6.3 seconds to play completed a rally by the Musketeers (10-1), who trailed by 22 points in the second half. Desonta Bradford scored 20 points for the Buccaneers (6-4), who led 51-29 with 14:24 to play.

at No. 12 Gonzaga 89, North Dakota 83 (OT): Josh Perkins scored 20 points, Zach Norvell Jr. had and the Bulldogs (9-2) held on. Geno Crandall scored 28 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-7).

at Rutgers 71, No. 15 Seton Hall 65: Corey Sanders scored eight of his season-high 22 points during a 17-2 game-ending run by the Scarlet Knights (10-3), who beat a ranked team for the first time since 2015. Myles Powell had 18 points for the Pirates (9-2), who had won five games in a row.

Indiana 80, No. 18 Notre Dame 77 (OT): Juwan Morgan scored 19 of his career-high 34 points in the last 81/2 minutes of regulation to help the Hoosiers (6-5) erase an eight-point deficit in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. Bonzie Colson scored 29 points for the Fighting Irish (8-3).

Oklahoma State 71, No. 19 Florida State 70: Mitchell Solomon scored on a tip-in with six seconds left to lift the Cowboys (8-2) in the Orange Bowl Classic at Sunrise, Fla. The Seminoles (9-1) missed an opportunity to match their best start.

Clemson 71, No. 22 Florida 69: Marcquise Reed threw a 75-foot pass to Elijah Thomas for a dunk that put the Tigers (9-1) ahead to stay with 37 seconds left in the Orange Bowl Classic. The Gators (6-4) lost for the fourth time in five games.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at California 95, Cal State Fullerton 89 (OT): Darius McNeil had a season-high 30 points and the Bears (5-6) scored the first seven points of overtime to hold off the Titans (6-4), ending their five-game winning streak. Kyle Allman had 30 points and Khalil Ahmad scored 21 for Fullerton. The Titans’ Daniel Venzant forced overtime when he scored on a drive with 0.3 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 80.

at Belmont 79, Pepperdine 62: Amanze Egekeze had 21 points as Belmont got hot from beyond the arc to race past the Waves at Nashville. Egekeze made five of nine from distance as Belmont (7-5) went 16 of 35 from long range, while Pepperdine (2-8) made only two of 15 three-pointers.

Eastern Michigan 85, at Long Beach State 80: Elijah Minnie scored 23 points and James Thompson IV scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds for the Eagles (8-2), who shot 53% and have won three in a row and four out of five. Gabe Levin led the 49ers (5-8) with 22 points.

at St. Mary's 73, UC Irvine 66: Jock Landale had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Gaels (9-2) pulled away with a late 6-0 run capped by Landale’s dunk. Eyassu Worku had 13 points for the Anteaters (4-9).

TODAY

MEN

UC Riverside at Montana noon

Cal State Northridge at Eastern Washington 1 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Washington 3 p.m.

WOMEN

No. 11 UCLA at Seton Hall 10 a.m.