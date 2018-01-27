College basketball: Michigan State victory caps tumultuous day

Miles Bridges looked comfortable, effortlessly making jump shots toward the end of a tumultuous day at Michigan State.
Bridges scored 24 points and the sixth-ranked Spartans beat the Wisconsin Badgers 71-62 on Friday night, less than 12 hours after athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement amid the outcry over how the school handled sex-abuse allegations against Larry Nassar.
Bridges made four of six three-pointers.
"Adding the three to his game has made him a harder guard," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "Obviously, he's explosive to the rim and he does a good job of putting it on the floor."
The Spartans (19-3, 7-2 Big Ten) have won three straight after losing two of the previous three games. The Badgers (10-12, 3-6) have lost five of six.
The court was surrounded by a sea of teal T-shirts worn by students, hoping to raise awareness about sexual violence.
"Honoring our survivors was really neat that our students did it," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
SOUTHLAND
MEN TODAY
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m.
Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 3 p.m.
Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 5 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge, 7 p.m.