Houston wraps it up in the fourth quarter

Greg Ward Jr. returned from a one-game absence and ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help No. 6 Houston — steadied by its fabulous defense — pull away to a 40-16 victory over host Cincinnati on Thursday night.

The Cougars (3-0, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) trailed 16-12 early in the fourth before Ward and the defense took over. Ward had the scoring runs to regain the lead, and the Cou-gars returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Ward sat out a 42-0 win over Lamar on Saturday with a sore shoulder. He dispelled any worries about his arm with a 39-yard touchdown pass on the Cougars’ second series.

Houston’s defense took away any semblance of a running game from Cincinnati (2-1, 0-1) and accounted for a safety as well as the interception returns.

Cincinnati managed only 30 yards rushing, putting too much pressure on quarterback Hayden Moore.

Washington State leaders, police meet

Leaders of Washington State met Thursday with the Pullman, Wash., police chief to discuss incidents involving Cougars players, with both sides saying the meeting was productive.

School President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Bill Moos met with Chief Gary Jenkins, two days after Coach Mike Leach suggested his players were being unfairly targeted.

On Monday, police arrested one player on suspicion of assault, and recommended that assault charges be filed against another player in a separate incident. Police are investigating a fight in the summer allegedly involving players.

Moos said it was a chance for the leaders to gain a better understanding of procedures.